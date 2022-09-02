WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

835 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

HOT, DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND

659...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag

Warning for hot, dry and unstable conditions, which is in effect

until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North

Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659

West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 80s.

* HAINES...Mid-level Haines of 6.

* IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures

can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington,

significant growth on existing fires takes place under such

conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish

in the surrounding area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will

likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

