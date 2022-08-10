WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

913 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 650, 651, AND 652...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,

Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands and Fire

Weather Zone 652 West Portion of the Olympic Mountains.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Primary concern will be dry lightning strikes

over the affected areas.

* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty outflow winds possible in and around any

thunderstorms that develop.

* IMPACTS...Scattered lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple

fire starts. Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind

shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire's

rate of spread and direction of spread. Thunderstorm outflow

winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of

a new lightning-caused fire. If a fire were to begin, air

quality may diminish in the surrounding area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will

likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM

PDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 658...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North

Cascades generally above 1500 Feet.

