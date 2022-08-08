WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 434 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warmest temperatures will be inland, away from the water and near the Cascade foothills. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING BELOW 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid illness below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather