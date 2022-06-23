WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 440 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY... After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the 80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday. This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The combination of these factors significantly increases the concern for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and keep a close eye on children. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather