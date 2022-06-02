WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 543 PM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Lewis County through 615 PM PDT... At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Packwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Packwood. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. LAT...LON 4640 12192 4676 12161 4671 12137 4669 12137 4668 12141 4666 12142 4664 12139 4661 12141 4659 12140 4657 12142 4656 12141 4638 12161 4639 12189 TIME...MOT...LOC 0042Z 209DEG 31KT 4651 12169 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather