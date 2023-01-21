WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Portland OR 439 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather