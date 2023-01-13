WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Portland OR 1006 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED... While conditions have fallen below beach hazard criteria, elevated seas with a long period swell will persist through today. There is always the potential for sneaker waves along the coast and it is always best to avoid logs and jetties. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather