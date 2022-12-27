WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

159 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Willapa Hills.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Winds will gradually ease late this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few more power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor

in Cowlitz County.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

