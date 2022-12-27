WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

746 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 80

mph.Strongest winds will be on exposed beaches and headlands.

The timing of strongest winds will between now and noon today.

* WHERE...South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Willapa Hills.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Timing

of strongest wind from 11 am to 3 pm.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro

Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater

Vancouver Area.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

