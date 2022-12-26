WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ ICE STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 456 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Temperatures have warmed above freezing, so additional freezing rain is not expected. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one quarter inch to one inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. Road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to slowly warm above freezing tonight into Tuesday morning. Stronger west winds will likely cause a sudden jump in temperatures Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather