WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

754 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, with mixed precipitation mainly west of

Viento State Park. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central

Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River

Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level will be at Columbia river

level this morning, then rise to 800 feet late this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Western Columbia River Gorge. In

Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reports of 3 inches have already occurred.

Heaviest snow accumulations will be closer to Multnomah Falls.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with

the heaviest above 2500 feet.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches

above 3000 feet, with locally up to 20 inches possible on the

higher peaks. Between 2000 and 3000 feet, total snow

accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are likely. May also have

spotty light freezing rain this morning, mainly in the valleys

north of the Columbia River Gorge, as well as in the Trapper

Creek and Indian Heaven Wildernesses.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

