WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Portland OR 1214 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY ALONG THE COAST TILLAMOOK NORTHWARD THROUGH THE SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST... At 1208 AM PST, latest radar imagery and webcams were showing a batch of snow showers just about to move onshore into the North Oregon Coast. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, this snow may stick on roads, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. Even locations that do not see snow showers may still have issues with wet roads refreezing overnight. Those driving along Highway 101 and other roads northward from Tillamook should be prepared for snow covered roads and wintry driving conditions. Snow showers will remain possible through early Friday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather