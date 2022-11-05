WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Portland OR 1048 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 400 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, expect some flooding of roads along and near the Grays River, including roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays, and portions of Covered Bridge Road, Barr-Durrah Road, and Loop Road near Rosburg and Hwy 4. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM PDT Saturday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather