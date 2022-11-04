WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Portland OR 1039 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain to the burns scars in the area today and tonight. Around 3 to 4 inches of rain are expected through 11 PM with local amounts up to 5 inches. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon into early evening. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NAKIA CREEK, SIOUXON, KALAMA, SUNSET, BLACK HOLE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Nakia Creek, Siouxon, Kalama, Sunset, Black Hole burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Washington, including the following areas, Eastern Clark County, South Washington Cascade Foothills and South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Nakia Creek, Siouxon, Kalama, Sunset, Black Hole burn scars is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Nakia Creek, Siouxon, Kalama, Sunset, Black Hole burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather