WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

516 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower

Columbia. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 80 mph

expected above 4500 feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather