WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 7, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

929 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

BELOW 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility one quater miles or less in dense

fog below 1500 feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver

Area and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

