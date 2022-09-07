WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO

SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for

strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday

night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and

Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 605, 606, 607, 608, AND 660...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone

660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills.

* WINDS...East 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated

gusts to 50 mph possible along terrain above 5000 ft.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 601, 612, AND 664...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon

Coast and Fire Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast. In

Washington, Fire Weather Zone 664 South Washington Coast and

West Willapa Hills. Coastal strips are not included in this

watch.

* WINDS...Northeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon

Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central

Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette

Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa

Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along

higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

