WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 217 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 95. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Possible near record warm lows will not give much releaf overnight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 99. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY BELOW 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 below 4000 feet. Overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.