WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

449 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Highs temperatures of 97 to 100. Low temperatures of 65

to 70.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood

River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central

Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While it will be cooler Monday compared to

today in the Greater Portland Metro and Vancouver areas,

heightened risk will continue due to hotter than average

temperatures, especially with very warm minimum overnight

temperatures. Areas along the Gorge and into the Upper Hood

River Valley will experience similar readings both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

