WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

611 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon

and Washington...

Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Multnomah and Clark

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks or on flooded trails.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 300 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect flooding of some islands and low

areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails along the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:42 PM PDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.

- The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM PDT

Wednesday was 16.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood between 15.9

and 16.0 feet tonight and Thursday morning, then range

between 15.4 and 16.1 feet Thursday afternoon through Friday.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

