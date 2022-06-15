WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

839 AM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...Oregon...

Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Multnomah and Clark

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect flooding of some islands and low

areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails along the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:18 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:18 AM PDT Wednesday was 16.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 16.2 feet late this morning.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

