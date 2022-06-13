WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Portland OR

737 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood

Warning for the following river in Oregon and Washington...

Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Clark and Multnomah

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect flooding of some islands and low

areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails along the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:48 AM PDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:48 AM PDT Monday was 16.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 16.1 feet Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

