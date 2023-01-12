WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

419 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING

ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph along

the base of the Blue Mountains.

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather