WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1002 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be on

the northern slopes and along the base of the Blue Mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact I-90.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass and US-12

and White Pass.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE...Yakima Valley.

conditions will likely impact I-82 and US-12.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather