WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

157 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A warm frontal passage will bring another

round of snow this evening into Friday morning with snowfall

rates of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour. Highest accumulations

expected northwest of Ellensburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass

as well as US-12 and White Pass.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE...Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A warm frontal passage will bring a round

of snow and mixed wintry precipitation this evening through

Friday morning. Heaviest snow with little ice is expected for

Yakima to Tieton and Naches and White Swan, while less snow and

more ice is forecast for Wapato to Sunnyside.

