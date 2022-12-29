WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 322 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather