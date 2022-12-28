WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

959 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased below advisory levels.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In

Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and Simcoe Highlands.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

