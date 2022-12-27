WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

ICE STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1252 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around

five hundreths of an inch.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PST EARLY THIS

Temperatures are beginning to increase above freezing in the area

with precipitation tapering off across the area. Therefore, will

allow the winter weather advisory to expire at 1 AM this morning.

