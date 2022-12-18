WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1023 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022 Patchy dense freezing fog has reduced visibilities to less than 1\/4 mile in portions of the Columbia Basin of Oregon and the Kittitas Valley. If you are traveling and encounter freezing fog, slow down and allow for extra distance between your vehicle and those around you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather