WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1026 PM PST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile at times in dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icy conditions on bridges and roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense freezing fog will be most widespread from the Tri-Cities northward, especially near Hanford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Poor air quality expected. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light surface and transport winds are forecast through at least Friday with more uncertainty in stagnant conditions heading into the weekend. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. _____