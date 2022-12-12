WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

952 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will be slick where recent

precipitation will refreeze on roadways, and freezing fog will

add to the hazardous driving condition. Primary impacts today

are expected along the Columbia River where dense freezing fog

remains. Freezing fog coverage is expected to expand overnight

into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather