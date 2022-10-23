WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 309 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather