RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

645 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA692, AND WA693...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 642 Southern Blue and

Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District, 692 Blue

Mountains of Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande

Ronde Valley.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* HAINES...As high as 6.

* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds today

could cause current fires to spread. Additional fire starts are

possible today as well due to a slight chance of dry

thunderstorms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could

cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to

more easily spread.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND WA695...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 695 East Washington

South Central Cascade Mountains.

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.

