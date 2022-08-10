WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

706 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Umatilla and southeastern Walla Walla Counties through 730 PM PDT...

At 706 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Milton-Freewater, or near Walla Walla, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Umapine, Garrett and

Kooskooskie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4600 11812 4599 11818 4597 11817 4581 11848

4589 11867 4623 11842 4604 11803

TIME...MOT...LOC 0206Z 217DEG 19KT 4594 11843

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather