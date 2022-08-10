WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 630 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Umatilla, southeastern Walla Walla and southwestern Columbia Counties through 700 PM PDT... At 630 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walla Walla, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Waitsburg, Dixie, Garrett, Ski Bluewood and Kooskooskie. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4580 11835 4590 11851 4633 11825 4610 11774 TIME...MOT...LOC 0130Z 216DEG 25KT 4598 11826 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather