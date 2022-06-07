WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

150 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises

along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in

some areas along the river.

* WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum.

Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory

area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of

Northwestern Kittitas County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

