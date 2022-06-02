WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Pendleton OR 924 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas that have observed heavy rain and flooding the previous weekend may experience thunderstorms producing heavy downpours today. The Green Ridge Fire burn scar may contribute to debris flows in southeast Washington should heavy downpours occur. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather