WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

523 FPUS56 KOTX 240733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

WAZ031-241200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mountain snow and freezing rain likely.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 27.

Temperature rising to around 30 through sunrise. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and mountain snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. In the

mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and high

mountain snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Little or no high mountain snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the 30s.

Temperature rising into the in the upper 30s after midnight.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and high mountain snow. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-241200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows 9 to 11. Temperature rising to around 16 through

sunrise. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning,

then freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ038-241200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

7 to 12. Temperature rising to around 13 through sunrise.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

evening. Lows 19 to 23. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mountain snow and freezing rain likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-241200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

5 to 10. Temperature rising to around 12 through sunrise.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning,

then freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Highs 18 to 23. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or

snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain overnight.

Lows 17 to 22. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow.

Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow. Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper

20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely and a chance of snow. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-241200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 7 to 11. Temperature rising to

around 13 through sunrise.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning,

then snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Highs 18 to 23. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing

rain in the evening. Lows 17 to 22. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Not as cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper

20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ047-241200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY

NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 5 to 15. Temperature rising to

around 19 through sunrise. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs

in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

High mountain snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and high mountain snow overnight. High mountain snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely and a chance of mountain

snow. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...High mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 30. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ048-241200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY

NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the

mountains. Lows 8 to 18. Temperature rising into the in the mid

20s through sunrise. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mountain snow and freezing rain. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches valleys and 7 to 15 inches in the mountains. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. High mountain snow with freezing

rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain, high mountain

snow and freezing rain overnight. High mountain snow accumulation

up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow

level 6500 feet. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in

the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, high mountain snow and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...High mountain snow and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Mountain

snow may be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mountain snow. Mountain snow may be

heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows around 30. Temperature rising into

the in the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ049-241200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain

or snow. Lows 4 to 9. Temperature rising to around 16 through

sunrise. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches

valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Highs 19 to 24. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In

the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows 17 to 22. Temperature rising into the in the

mid 20s after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows 19 to 27. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather