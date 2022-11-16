WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

16 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 13 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows 18 to 25.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 17.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 17 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of flurries. Not as cool. Highs

in the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 19.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 12 to 19.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 19 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the

mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Not as cool.

Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 18.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 12 to 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows

17 to 27.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the mid 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight.

Lows 13 to 23. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

