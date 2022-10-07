WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022

_____

407 FPUS56 KOTX 070932

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-072300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ038-072300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-072300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ048-072300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ049-072300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

232 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather