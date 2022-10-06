WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

WAZ031-062300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-062300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ038-062300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-062300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-062300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-062300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ048-062300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ049-062300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

