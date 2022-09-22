WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

_____

955 FPUS56 KOTX 220907

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

WAZ031-222300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-222300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-222300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-222300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze with possible smoke and blowing dust in the

evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ043-222300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ047-222300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ048-222300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ049-222300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather