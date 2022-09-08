WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

093 FPUS56 KOTX 080907

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

WAZ031-082300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the

50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-082300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

WAZ038-082300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-082300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s, North wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s, North wind 5 to

15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-082300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. North

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

$$

WAZ047-082300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ048-082300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ049-082300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

