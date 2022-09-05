WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

417 FPUS56 KOTX 050927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

WAZ031-052300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-052300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ038-052300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-052300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 80s.

$$

WAZ043-052300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ047-052300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ048-052300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ049-052300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

226 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather