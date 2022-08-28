WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

544 FPUS56 KOTX 280907

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

WAZ031-282300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-282300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 98 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-282300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-282300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-282300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ047-282300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ048-282300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ049-282300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

