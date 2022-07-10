WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

476 FPUS56 KOTX 100924

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

WAZ031-102300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-102300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-102300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-102300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ043-102300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ047-102300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ048-102300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ049-102300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

