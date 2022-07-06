WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

261 FPUS56 KOTX 060925

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

WAZ031-062300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-062300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ038-062300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-062300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-062300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ047-062300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ048-062300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ049-062300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

224 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

