WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022

517 FPUS56 KOTX 270919

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

WAZ031-272300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-272300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-272300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-272300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ043-272300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ047-272300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ048-272300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, high mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet, lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light. In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ049-272300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

219 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 7000 feet, lowering to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

