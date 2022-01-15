WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

238 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of mountain snow. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

