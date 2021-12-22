WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

048 FPUS56 KOTX 220715

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

WAZ031-221200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 23.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 17 to 25. Lows 12 to 18.

WAZ035-221200-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 13.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 23. Lows 5 to 13.

WAZ034-221200-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 9 to 15. Highs 18 to 25.

WAZ038-221200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

16 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 23. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 10.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 12 to 17. Lows zero to 10 above.

WAZ041-044-221200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 9.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 11 to 18. Lows 2 to 9.

WAZ043-221200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 3 to 7.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 11 to 16. Lows zero to 7 above.

WAZ047-221200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 12. Highs 15 to 22.

WAZ048-221200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and

3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in

the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in

the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 11. Highs 16 to 22.

WAZ049-221200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1114 PM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 22.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 12 to 16. Highs 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 12 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

12 to 16.

